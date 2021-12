article

Police are looking for a suspect who walked into a Detroit apartment and stole a purse Friday.

The suspect entered the victim's home at 7501 E. Jefferson at 2 p.m. and left with the purse.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.