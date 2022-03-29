Suspected getaway driver charged after 7-year-old Pontiac girl killed

article

A teen accused of being the getaway driver after a Pontiac girl was killed is facing charges.

JaJuan Clavin McDonald, 17, is charged with one count of first-degree premeditated homicide (juvenile defendant), five counts of felony firearms, and four counts of assault with intent to murder in connection with the March 18 shooting death of 7-year-old Ariah Jackson.

He was denied bond.

Authorities said McDonald, who had been wanted since the crime, turned himself in to Waterford Township police on Monday.

Related: Suspected shooter charged after 7-year-old girl killed

On the day of the shooting, Ariah was on her way home from school with her mother, sister, and two cousins, according to police.

Ariah's mother said that she picked up the girls from the bus stop and noticed two men in an older orange Chevrolet Blazer drive by.

She said she picked the girls up, pulled into the driveway of her home near Paddock St. and Wilson Ave., and that was when the orange car pulled up and started firing shots.

Eight shots were fired, authorities said. Ariah was hit in the back of the head. She was taken to the hospital in a patrol car but died a short time later.

Her mother was also grazed by a bullet. Her cousins, who are 6, 7, and 11, were not hurt.

Authorities tracked the suspected shooter, 19-year-old Justin Rouser, to Troy, where he was arrested.

Rouser is charged with first-degree premeditated homicide, five counts of felony firearms, and five counts of assault with intent to murder.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said the shooting was gang related. According to authorities, McDonald and Rouser are members of a violent street gang called "4-Block."