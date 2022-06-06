Suspects accused of trying to meet 15-year-old for sex released on bond

article

Two men are facing charges after authorities say they tried to meet up with whom they thought was a 15-year-old girl at a hotel in Rochester Hills.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said 28-year-old Jeremy Coder and 59-year-old Kevin Deisler thought they were talking online with a teen girl, but it was really detectives with the Computer Crimes Unit.

Bouchard said a partnership with Genesee County led to the arrests of Deisler, of Clio, and Coder, of Shelby Township.

Authorities said the men made incriminating statements after their arrests, and admitted that they were trying to have sex with a minor.

Both men are charged with child sexually abusive material, two counts of using computers to commit a crime, and accosting children for immoral purposes.

Their bonds were set at $75,000 cash. Both men posted bond Monday morning and were released. They are not allowed to have contact with children or use the internet.

"I think the message is clear that if you are seeking to violate children and you're targeting young people for this kind of terrible activity, which destroys their life, we will target you," Bouchard said. "We're going to look for you if you're looking for kids."

The Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) said hundreds of people have contacted the fictitious 15-year-old.