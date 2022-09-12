Suspects pose as DTE workers to get inside Inkster woman's house, later return with group to break in

In early August, a man claiming to be from DTE Energy knocked on the door of 84-year-old Nancy Lee's Inkster home.

"My daughter and I were in the living room had a knock on the door and a young man came to the door posed himself as DTE," Lee said. "And would we come outside and he would show us where the leak was at."

So, they went to the backyard, but there was no leak.

Lee said while they were out back, another man went into the house through the front door and stole $5,000 from her disabled daughter's room. The pair then fled in a gray older model gray Ford pickup truck.

On Friday, the man returned to the home on Patterson Court. This time, he told the woman she had a gas leak in her basement and asked to come inside the house.

"I told him no. I asked for his badge. He said when he was done with his work that he would show us his badge," Lee said.

After she wouldn't let him in, Lee said the man and three other suspects forced their way into her home.

"They manhandled my daughter," Lee said.

They went to her daughter's room looking for money but found nothing this time.

She hopes someone recognizes the suspects and turns them in.

"That’s sad we have to live in a world where older people don’t feel safe in their own home," she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Inkster Police Det. Shawn Vargo at 313-819-2866.