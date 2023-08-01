Suspended Detroit police officers arraigned in separate criminal cases for felonious assault, sexual assault

Two Detroit police officers involved in separate incidences while off-duty have now been arraigned on criminal charges. One for felonious assault after she pointed a firearm at a driver on the highway, the other for raping an individual before going into work.

Amy Szarafinski, a 26-year veteran with the department appeared before a 43rd District Court magistrate Tuesday and was given a $25,000 personal bond. She allegedly brandished a gun and pointed it at a driver and passenger on I-75 in Madison Heights.

"These are just allegations I know that," said Magistrate Michael MItchell, "but if these allegations are true, Ms. Szarafinski, that's just flat out unacceptable."

Her attorney, Dana Wilson, said the 53-year-old pointed the gun after she became concerned for her safety.

"I've read the police report that indicated the defendant was worried about being assaulted by the alleged victim," he said over Zoom.

Despite being on the force more than two-and-a-half decades, Szarafinski had a clean record while at the department, landing her the personal bond.

David Apperson, the third precinct officer with five years of experience with DPD, was given a harsher bond after he was charged with criminal sexual conduct in Woodhaven.

He's accused of sexually assaulting a woman in his home before going to work, according to local police. He turned himself into police after being questioned by investigators.

He was given a $100,000 personal bond for the single criminal count.

Amy Szarafinski

Both officers have since been suspended with pay. Chief James White said Monday he intends to make a recommendation to the police board that both officers be suspended without pay on Thursday.

"I have reviewed the information that we have been provided. I have looked at it and I've seen enough there to give me some very serious concern about the conduct of these two officers," said White. "Wearing a badge is an absolute privilege, not a right, and these two officers at least preliminarily did not uphold the privilege to wear the badge."