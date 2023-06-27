Taco fest, free live music, and more things to this weekend in Metro Detroit

Royal Oak Taco Fest returns for the second time after a packed first event last summer.

Here's what else is going on this weekend:

Royal Oak Taco Fest

Friday, June 30 through Tuesday, July 4

Downtown Royal Oak

Dozens of food trucks will serve up tacos while local bands provide entertainment. There's also wrestling, hot sauce eating contests, a kids' zone, and more.

Tickets are $10. Get them here and view our full event guide here.

Cranbrook on the Green Artist-Designed Mini-Golf

Now through Sept. 3

Cranbrook Art Museum in Bloomfield Hills

Mini-golf on an artsy course on the grounds of Cranbrook.

Tickets are $15 for adults. ArtMembers/City of Detroit Residents are $10, and children 12 and younger are $8.

Learn more.

Dequindre Cut Freight Yard

Friday, June 30 from 4-10 p.m., Saturday, July 1 from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m., and Sunday, July 2 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Dequindre Cut between Wilkins and Division

This hangout along the Dequindre Cut includes a bar and retail space. Stop by for a drink and a spot to relax while biking and walking the trail.

Learn more.

Friday Nights Downtown Music Series

Friday, June 30 from 7-8:30 p.m.

Riverside Park in Auburn Hills

The Oneders, aka a One Hit Winder Experience, will perform for free at Knight Amphitheater in Auburn Hills.

Weekly concerts are scheduled Friday nights through Aug. 25.

Sensory-Friendly Day

Saturday, July 1 from 10 a.m. to noon

DNR Outdoor Adventure Center in Detroit

During this free event building sounds and ambient noises will be at a lower volume. There will also be a quiet room with sensory materials available to use.

In addition to exploring the building, fish from 10-11:30 a.m. Equipment, bait, and instruction will be provided. A daily fishing license is required for participants 17 years and older. Children under the age of 17 can fish for free with adult assistance.

Learn more.

Detroit Zoo gorilla goodbye

Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2

Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak

The Detroit Zoo is saying goodbye to three of its gorillas, and the public is invited to join the send-off.

Half-brothers Chipua "Chip," Pendeka "Pende" and Kongo-Mbeli "Kongo" have called the Great Apes of Harambee habitat at the Detroit Zoo home for two decades. The three apes will be moved to another accredited zoo yet to be announced.

Find more info here.