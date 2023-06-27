Taco fest, free live music, and more things to this weekend in Metro Detroit
Royal Oak Taco Fest returns for the second time after a packed first event last summer.
Here's what else is going on this weekend:
Royal Oak Taco Fest
- Friday, June 30 through Tuesday, July 4
- Downtown Royal Oak
Dozens of food trucks will serve up tacos while local bands provide entertainment. There's also wrestling, hot sauce eating contests, a kids' zone, and more.
Tickets are $10. Get them here and view our full event guide here.
Cranbrook on the Green Artist-Designed Mini-Golf
- Now through Sept. 3
- Cranbrook Art Museum in Bloomfield Hills
Mini-golf on an artsy course on the grounds of Cranbrook.
Tickets are $15 for adults. ArtMembers/City of Detroit Residents are $10, and children 12 and younger are $8.
Dequindre Cut Freight Yard
- Friday, June 30 from 4-10 p.m., Saturday, July 1 from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m., and Sunday, July 2 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Dequindre Cut between Wilkins and Division
This hangout along the Dequindre Cut includes a bar and retail space. Stop by for a drink and a spot to relax while biking and walking the trail.
Friday Nights Downtown Music Series
- Friday, June 30 from 7-8:30 p.m.
- Riverside Park in Auburn Hills
The Oneders, aka a One Hit Winder Experience, will perform for free at Knight Amphitheater in Auburn Hills.
Weekly concerts are scheduled Friday nights through Aug. 25.
Sensory-Friendly Day
- Saturday, July 1 from 10 a.m. to noon
- DNR Outdoor Adventure Center in Detroit
During this free event building sounds and ambient noises will be at a lower volume. There will also be a quiet room with sensory materials available to use.
In addition to exploring the building, fish from 10-11:30 a.m. Equipment, bait, and instruction will be provided. A daily fishing license is required for participants 17 years and older. Children under the age of 17 can fish for free with adult assistance.
Detroit Zoo gorilla goodbye
- Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2
- Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak
The Detroit Zoo is saying goodbye to three of its gorillas, and the public is invited to join the send-off.
Half-brothers Chipua "Chip," Pendeka "Pende" and Kongo-Mbeli "Kongo" have called the Great Apes of Harambee habitat at the Detroit Zoo home for two decades. The three apes will be moved to another accredited zoo yet to be announced.