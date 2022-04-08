Taylor man who opened fire on police armed with AK47, fatally shot by officers

A two-hour standoff with a barricaded gunman ended with the suspect opening fire on police, and getting fatally wounded Friday.

Michigan State Police say the suspect came out of an apartment at the Ponds complex on Eureka Road numerous times holding a weapon. At 10:10 AM, police report that the suspect came out of the apartment and fired at police.

Multiple Taylor police officers returned fire striking the suspect. He was transported to a hospital where he later died. Police say no other civilians or officers were hurt.

"They talked to him for two hours or so and he came out with a weapon in his hand," said 1st Lt. Michael Shaw, MSP. "It seemed to be an AK47 pistol or long gun."

"The police was already here on scene telling the person to calm down and come out, after that gunshots started going off," said John Payton, a resident.

Shaw said the suspect was a resident in the apartment complex.

Alonte Banks says she saw the man outside carrying the weapon, early Friday inside this gated community.

"A woman in the house was screaming something, like put that gun away," Banks said.

Shaw said it was too early to know if there were other incidents with law enforcement and the suspect.

As of late Friday afternoon, the suspect's identity has not been released, while the investigation is ongoing.

