Taylor police searching for person of interest in Easter Sunday shooting

The Brief Police are looking to the public for help in a shooting that happened on Easter in Taylor. A man was shot in the chest at the Ponds Townhomes. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was last listed in stable condition.



Taylor police are investigating an Easter Sunday shooting and are asking for your help.

This happened right before 9 p.m. when a man was shot in the chest at the Ponds Townhomes, a complex located off Eureka Road.

Big picture view:

Taylor police officers provided life-saving care until paramedics arrived. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was last listed in stable condition.

"All friends at the house. They were having an Easter dinner. A disagreement took place between some of the individuals inside, and that led to the shooting," said Taylor Police Det. Lt. Joshua Schneider. "This is Joshua Obie. He’s a 25-year-old Black male. He’s 5 foot 11, has dreads. He’s wanted in connection to the shooting. He’s known to frequent the city of Detroit."

On Saturday around 1:30 a.m., there was another non-fatal shooting at the same complex. But police say the two crimes are unrelated.

In that case, a juvenile male was shot in both legs.

Two suspects, also juvenile males, were located and taken into custody. Investigators say the parties knew each other and that the shooting stemmed from an argument.

What you can do:

Now, as far as the shooting from last night, if you have any information, you are asked to call Taylor police.