Teen charged in Detroit park shooting of 4 people including children ages 2, 6

A 17-year-old suspect has been charged in the shooting that wounded four people including two children and a pregnant woman at Stein Park in Detroit.

Alvin Noble of Detroit was charged in the shooting that wounded a 2-year-old boy, a 6-year-old girl, and two 18-year-old girls on the city's west side on May 1. Noble is being charged as an adult.

Police say a physical fight between the first 18-year-old female victim and an unidentified woman escalated, and Noble pulled out a gun and fired it multiple times. The other three victims were innocent bystanders who had no involvement in the altercation, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

"This case is especially alarming because we are at the beginning of the season where our citizens, young and older, start enjoying the warmer weather in our city parks. Then a fight, a phone call, and a gun completely devastated a wonderful community gathering," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a release.

There has been no update on the recovery status of the victims, but the prosecutor's office is calling the shooting non-fatal.

The shooting took place just before 9 p.m. on May 1 when officers were dispatched to the park, located in the area of Faust and Westfield.

Officers discovered the first 18-year-old female victim, lying face down on the ground, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The second 18-year-old female victim was shot in the back.

The 6-year-old girl suffered from a gunshot wound to the left leg, and the 2-year-old boy was wounded in the buttocks.

Medics arrived on the scene and transported the first 18-year-old female victim and the two-year-old male victim to a local hospital for treatment.

The second 18-year-old female victim and the six-year-old female victim were privately transported to a local hospital for treatment.

One of the witnesses spoke to FOX 2 about the shooting the day afterward.

"One of the girls was drowning in her own blood. I took my shirt off and put it up under her head to try and patch the hole where she got shot in the face," said Donte, who said he tried helping one of the victims.

Noble has been charged with four counts of assault with intent to murder, four counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, one count of carrying a weapon with unlawful Intent, one count of carrying a concealed weapon, and nine counts of felony firearm.

He will be arraigned on May 9 in 36th District Court.



