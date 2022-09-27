Teen hit by bus on Detroit's east side

article

Police are investigating after a teen was hit by a bus Tuesday morning in Detroit.

The 17-year-old boy was hit by a Department of Transportation bus in the area of Morang and Kelly around 9 a.m. He is currently listed as stable.

Police said it is not known if the victim was using a crosswalk when he was hit, and they are still working to figure out who was at fault.