Teen shot, killed as friends reenact robbery scene inside Detroit home

Two teens were reenacting a robbery scene with real guns when one of the teens was shot and killed inside a Detroit home Friday night.

The teens were playing with real guns at the home in the 20000 block of Murray Hill St, near 8 Mile Road and the Southfield Freeway when one of the teens tripped.

"One of the 15-year-olds tripped with the rifle, pulled the trigger, and shot his friend in the chest, and the friend died," DPD Asst. Chief Charles Fitzgerald said.

No parents were home when this happened, and police are still trying to figure out where the firearms came from. They are now working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives to find the weapons' owner.

"They didn't wander into a gun store to buy them. They got them from somewhere - got them from wherever, got them off the streets, got them from parents," Fitzgerald said.