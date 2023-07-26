Teens arrested, more suspects wanted after nearly 40 shots fired in Detroit neighborhood

Nearly 40 shots were fired between two groups of people Saturday in Detroit.

A surveillance camera at a home on Manor near Puritan captured the chaos - shots coming from inside a car and from teens who were walking down the street.

The three teens who were walking were arrested at a home a few blocks away. Police say they found guns and ammunition, too.

"Two of the individuals are captured on video shooting weapons, and the third is seen as more of a lookout," said Detroit Police Capt. Philip Rodriguez.

Rodriquez said there was an exchange of words between the teens and the people in the car before the shooting started. Police believe someone in the car fired first before the teens returned bullets.

No one was hurt.

Police are still searching for the car and the people who were in it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.