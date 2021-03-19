Teens charged after Farmington Zap Zone shot up

article

Three people are facing charges after the Farmington Zap Zone was shot up on Feb. 24.

Kevin Terran Bell, 19, and Quanshay Richardo-Dougles Mason Jr., 17, both of Detroit, are charged with conspiracy to commit murder and premeditated first-degree murder.

Read More: Front doors of Zap Zone 'showered with gunshots'

A third person who is in custody elsewhere on unrelated charges is facing charges in connection with the Zap Zone incident but has not been arraigned.

The shooting at the arcade left the front door of the building at 31506 Grand River riddled with bullet holes.

Advertisement

Bell and Mason are due back in court March 31.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Farmington Public Safety Department at 248-474-4700.