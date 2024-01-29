Texts revealed at Jennifer Crumbley's trial • Dan Campbell reacts to Lions loss • Canton death investigation

Evidence against the mother of the Oxford High School shooter revealed during her trial includes what she said after the shooting and while in hiding.

Jennifer Crumbley is facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter stemming from the Nov. 30, 2021, school shooting committed by her son. He's now in prison for life.

Evidence shown in court Friday included messages already previously revealed publicly, along with text messages that hadn't been shown before. These texts detail how Jennifer and her husband James reacted after learning about the shooting.

Jennifer was messaging the shooter minutes before the shooting, asking if he was OK and telling him that he could talk to his parents about anything. Earlier that day, parents had been called to the school after their son drew disturbing photos on a worksheet.

After the shooting, Jennifer and James fled, authorities said. They were eventually found hiding in Detroit. Deleted messages to a man named Brian Meloche detail what Jennifer was saying during the search for them.

At 7:31 a.m. on Dec. 2, Jennifer sent: "We're on the run again. Helicopters … not sure where to I'll message you."

At 2 p.m., Jennifer said "We're f-cked."

Jennifer is back in court Monday morning. Watch live at the link below beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Featured article

Dan Campbell reacts to Lions loss

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell said he didn't regret attempting two unsuccessful fourth-down attempts during Sunday's loss against the 49ers.

Going into the second half, the Lions were up by 17, but San Francisco quickly caught up. Two failed fourth-down conversions didn't help the Lions.

Their first attempt in the third quarter came up empty on a dropped pass by Josh Reynolds at the Niners' 28-yard line. Then, in the fourth quarter, Campbell opted to pass up a potential tying field goal to try to convert.

Campbell says, despite the outcome, he doesn't regret the decisions.

"I just felt really good about us converting and getting our momentum, and not letting them play long ball," he said. "It's easy hindsight, I know, I get that, but I don't regret those decisions."

He said he understands there will be scrutiny over his choices.

"It just didn't work out," Campbell said.

Featured article

Police investigating death in Canton

Canton police and Michigan State Police are investigating a death after a body was discovered early Monday.

Police have released few details about what happened or if the death is considered suspicious. They did confirm that they were called to the 39700 block of Koppernick Road just before 1 a.m. because a body was along the side of the road.

The road is expected to be closed in that area for several hours, and drivers are advised to find a new route.

More details will be shared when available.

Featured article

Man shot at Thunderbowl Lanes

A man was hurt in a shooting late Saturday at Allen Park's Thunderbowl Lanes.

Police were called to the bowling alley on Allen Road just after 11:30 p.m. on reports of a man who may not be breathing. When they arrived, they found the 34-year-old victim, who was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown.

Three shell casings were recovered. Now, police are trying to figure out who the shooter was.

Since a shooting at Thunderbowl Lanes four years ago, police say they've revamped their Detective Bureau and installed two Flock Cameras in the area with license plate readers.

Featured article

Suspect flees fatal crash

A suspect fled, leaving behind their vehicle after a crash that killed a woman Friday in Chesterfield Township.

Officers responded to a crash around 9:15 p.m. near Gratiot Avenue and 25 Mile Road. When they arrived, they found two wrecked vehicles - a Kia car and a Ford F-250.

A 39-year-old woman was dead inside the Kia, while the Ford was abandoned after the driver ran away, witnesses said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police at 586-949-3573.

Featured article

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

Monday will be dry, but snow is in the Tuesday morning forecast.

What else we're watching

3 US troops killed in Jordan attack

Three U.S. service members were killed and at least 25 others were injured in a drone attack on an outpost in northeast Jordan near the Syrian border, U.S. Central Command confirmed on Sunday.

But a senior U.S. defense official told Fox News the injury toll could rise to higher than just 25 Americans. Most, if not all, of those injured and killed are Army soldiers based in Northern Jordan near the Syrian border at a base known as Tower 22, which has been in support of the counter-ISIS mission for year, the official said.

Some of the 25 plus injured have been medically evacuated from the base, likely to Landstuhl in Germany, according to the official. It is not clear if they were hit while sleeping in the residential compound at the base. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is actively engaged in discussions taking place at the White House about how to respond.

Read more here.