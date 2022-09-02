The Big House bag policy: What's allowed, what's prohibited at Michigan Football games

The Michigan Football season starts Saturday against Colorado State in Ann Arbor.

If you're headed to the Big House, there's some things you need to know.

Bag policy

Bags are not allowed inside Michigan Stadium. This includes fanny packs and purses.

If you have medical supplies, such as prescriptions, or items for your baby that you need to bring with you, put them in a clear plastic bag.

Permitted items in Michigan Stadium

Binoculars without cases

Blankets

Cell phones

Foam seat pads

Radios

Rain apparel (excluding umbrellas)

Small cameras with a lens shorter than 6 inches

Small non-pocket seat cushions without storage slots

Prohibited items in Michigan Stadium