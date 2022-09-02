The Big House bag policy: What's allowed, what's prohibited at Michigan Football games
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan Football season starts Saturday against Colorado State in Ann Arbor.
If you're headed to the Big House, there's some things you need to know.
Bag policy
Bags are not allowed inside Michigan Stadium. This includes fanny packs and purses.
If you have medical supplies, such as prescriptions, or items for your baby that you need to bring with you, put them in a clear plastic bag.
ANN ARBOR, MI - JULY 30: Michigan Stadium, the largest stadium in the United States, and second largest stadium in the world, home of the Michigan Wolverines football team and women's lacrosse team in Ann Arbor, Michigan on July 30, 2019. (Photo By R
Permitted items in Michigan Stadium
- Binoculars without cases
- Blankets
- Cell phones
- Foam seat pads
- Radios
- Rain apparel (excluding umbrellas)
- Small cameras with a lens shorter than 6 inches
- Small non-pocket seat cushions without storage slots
Prohibited items in Michigan Stadium
- Aerosol/spray cans
- Alcohol
- Animals, except service animals
- Bags
- Bottles
- Containers, such as coolers
- Flags/flagpoles
- Food
- Irritants
- Items that could obstruct the view of others
- Profane apparel and signs
- Projectiles, such as footballs and beach balls
- Seat cushions with metal or pockets, storage slots, seat backs, arm rests
- Selfie sticks
- Strollers
- Tripods
- Umbrellas
- Video cameras
- Weapons