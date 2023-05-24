Thieves distract woman to steal her wallet at Oakland County store, attempt to use cards at Somerset Mall

A thief snatched a woman's wallet from her purse while another person distracted her at a Troy store last week.

Police said the victim was shopping at HomeGoods at 624 John R Rd. just after 4:40 p.m. when a male approached her and started talking to her about merchandise. He was distracting her while another male snuck up behind her and stole her wallet.

The suspects quickly left the store.

Shortly after the theft, the victim realized her wallet was gone. Before she could call her bank to cancel her credit cards, the suspects tried to make purchases worth more than $3,000 at Somerset Mall.