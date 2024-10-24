Expand / Collapse search

Howl-O-Ween Costume Party, Halloween Stroll, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

By Amber Ainsworth
Published  October 24, 2024 11:34am EDT
Things To Do
FOX 2 Detroit

With just a few days until Halloween, this weekend is full of spooky fun around Metro Detroit.

Urban Air Adventure Park Anniversary

  • Saturday, Oct. 26 from10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Urban Air in Commerce Township

The first 300 people will get free Platinum admission in celebration of the business' one-year anniversary.

Platinum admission includes access to all attractions.

Featured

Sterling Heights, Commerce Township Urban Air Adventure Parks celebrating anniversary with free entry
article

Sterling Heights, Commerce Township Urban Air Adventure Parks celebrating anniversary with free entry

Run, jump, and climb for free at Urban Air Adventure Parks in Sterling Heights and Commerce Township in celebration of the locations' anniversaries.

Halloween Stroll

  • Friday, Oct. 25 through Sunday, Oct. 27
  • Canterbury Village in Lake Orion

Walk through the village as it is decked out for Halloween. Drinks, food, cider, and donuts are available to purchase.

Tickets start at $17.99. 

Get tickets here.

Howl-O-Ween Costume Party

  • Saturday, Oct. 26 from 2-4 p.m.
  • Grand Circus Dog Park in Detroit

Put on your costume, dress up your pooch, and get ready to celebrate Halloween in Downtown Detroit.

This event will include costume contests, a parade, treats for dogs, and food and drinks for humans.

Learn more.

(Photo: Downtown Detroit Partnership)

Streets of Treats

  • Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to noon
  • Downtown Northville

Trick-or-treat through downtown Northville. Numerous businesses will have sweets to hand out during this free event.

Learn more.

Downtown SCS Skelebration

  • Saturday, Oct. 26 from noon to 3 p.m.
  • Downtown St. Clair Shores

Get your costume on early and head to the area of Greater Mack and 9 Mile to trick-or treat. 

There will also be magic shows, a dog costume contest, and more.

Learn more. 

Halloween fun for the kids with Little Guide Detroit

Kerry Doman from Little Guide Detroit shares some fun activities and Halloween themed events happening around Metro Detroit. For more visit, littleguidedetroit.com.