Howl-O-Ween Costume Party, Halloween Stroll, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

With just a few days until Halloween, this weekend is full of spooky fun around Metro Detroit.

Urban Air Adventure Park Anniversary

Saturday, Oct. 26 from10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Urban Air in Commerce Township

The first 300 people will get free Platinum admission in celebration of the business' one-year anniversary.

Platinum admission includes access to all attractions.

Halloween Stroll

Friday, Oct. 25 through Sunday, Oct. 27

Canterbury Village in Lake Orion

Walk through the village as it is decked out for Halloween. Drinks, food, cider, and donuts are available to purchase.

Tickets start at $17.99.

Get tickets here.

Howl-O-Ween Costume Party

Saturday, Oct. 26 from 2-4 p.m.

Grand Circus Dog Park in Detroit

Put on your costume, dress up your pooch, and get ready to celebrate Halloween in Downtown Detroit.

This event will include costume contests, a parade, treats for dogs, and food and drinks for humans.

Learn more.

(Photo: Downtown Detroit Partnership)

Streets of Treats

Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to noon

Downtown Northville

Trick-or-treat through downtown Northville. Numerous businesses will have sweets to hand out during this free event.

Learn more.

Downtown SCS Skelebration

Saturday, Oct. 26 from noon to 3 p.m.

Downtown St. Clair Shores

Get your costume on early and head to the area of Greater Mack and 9 Mile to trick-or treat.

There will also be magic shows, a dog costume contest, and more.

Learn more.