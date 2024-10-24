Howl-O-Ween Costume Party, Halloween Stroll, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
With just a few days until Halloween, this weekend is full of spooky fun around Metro Detroit.
Urban Air Adventure Park Anniversary
- Saturday, Oct. 26 from10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Urban Air in Commerce Township
The first 300 people will get free Platinum admission in celebration of the business' one-year anniversary.
Platinum admission includes access to all attractions.
Halloween Stroll
- Friday, Oct. 25 through Sunday, Oct. 27
- Canterbury Village in Lake Orion
Walk through the village as it is decked out for Halloween. Drinks, food, cider, and donuts are available to purchase.
Tickets start at $17.99.
Howl-O-Ween Costume Party
- Saturday, Oct. 26 from 2-4 p.m.
- Grand Circus Dog Park in Detroit
Put on your costume, dress up your pooch, and get ready to celebrate Halloween in Downtown Detroit.
This event will include costume contests, a parade, treats for dogs, and food and drinks for humans.
(Photo: Downtown Detroit Partnership)
Streets of Treats
- Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to noon
- Downtown Northville
Trick-or-treat through downtown Northville. Numerous businesses will have sweets to hand out during this free event.
Downtown SCS Skelebration
- Saturday, Oct. 26 from noon to 3 p.m.
- Downtown St. Clair Shores
Get your costume on early and head to the area of Greater Mack and 9 Mile to trick-or treat.
There will also be magic shows, a dog costume contest, and more.