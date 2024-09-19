Harvest festivals, Better Cities Film Festival, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

article

Enjoy the first weekend of fall with autumn fun around Metro Detroit.

Crafts on the Clinton Fundraiser

Friday, Sept. 20 from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Farmers Market Pavilion at Dodge Park in Sterling Heights

Shop for locally made crafts while enjoying craft beer and wine, live music, and food. Proceeds benefit the Clinton River Watershed Council (CRWC).

Tickets are $55, with $15 designated driver tickets available as well.

Get tickets here.

Heritage Celebration and Hayrides

Friday, Sept. 20 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Heritage Park in Farmington Hills

Enjoy a hayride, campfire, s'mores, games, and more.

Tickets are $5. Hayrides are $8.

Register here.

Haunted Harvest

Saturday, Sept. 21 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Eloise Asylum in Westland

Shop for spooky homemade Halloween goods, enjoy themed treats, and more at this event for all ages.

Entry is free, but parking is $5.

Register here.

Better Cities Film Festival

Thursday, Sept. 19 through Sunday, Sept. 22

Campus Martius Park in Downtown Detroit

Visit Detroit this week for the 11th annual showcase of films about making better cities, towns and neighborhoods.

All film screenings are free. Tickets are needed for other events.

Get tickets here.

HarvestFest

Saturday, Sept. 21 from 1-4 p.m.

Palmer Park Community Garden and Community House in Detroit

Enjoy fall fun, including petting zoo, pony rides, hayrides through the woods, arts & crafts, pumpkin picking, games, and live entertainment.

Entry is free.

Learn more here.

Greektown Heritage Festival

Saturday, Sept. 21 from noon to 9 p.m.

Monroe Street in Detroit's Greektown

Celebrate Greek heritage this weekend with food, traditional dancers, live music, games, and more.

Entry is free.

Learn more here.

Wyandotte Beer Fest

Friday, Sept. 20 from 6-10 p.m.

1 Parking Lot in Wyandotte

Enjoy live music and games while sampling craft beers, ciders, mead, and seltzers.

Tickets are $25 with designated driver tickets available for $10.

Get tickets here.