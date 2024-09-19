Harvest festivals, Better Cities Film Festival, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
Enjoy the first weekend of fall with autumn fun around Metro Detroit.
Crafts on the Clinton Fundraiser
- Friday, Sept. 20 from 6:30-9:30 p.m.
- Farmers Market Pavilion at Dodge Park in Sterling Heights
Shop for locally made crafts while enjoying craft beer and wine, live music, and food. Proceeds benefit the Clinton River Watershed Council (CRWC).
Tickets are $55, with $15 designated driver tickets available as well.
Heritage Celebration and Hayrides
- Friday, Sept. 20 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Heritage Park in Farmington Hills
Enjoy a hayride, campfire, s'mores, games, and more.
Tickets are $5. Hayrides are $8.
Haunted Harvest
- Saturday, Sept. 21 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Eloise Asylum in Westland
Shop for spooky homemade Halloween goods, enjoy themed treats, and more at this event for all ages.
Entry is free, but parking is $5.
Better Cities Film Festival
- Thursday, Sept. 19 through Sunday, Sept. 22
- Campus Martius Park in Downtown Detroit
Visit Detroit this week for the 11th annual showcase of films about making better cities, towns and neighborhoods.
All film screenings are free. Tickets are needed for other events.
HarvestFest
- Saturday, Sept. 21 from 1-4 p.m.
- Palmer Park Community Garden and Community House in Detroit
Enjoy fall fun, including petting zoo, pony rides, hayrides through the woods, arts & crafts, pumpkin picking, games, and live entertainment.
Entry is free.
Greektown Heritage Festival
- Saturday, Sept. 21 from noon to 9 p.m.
- Monroe Street in Detroit's Greektown
Celebrate Greek heritage this weekend with food, traditional dancers, live music, games, and more.
Entry is free.
Wyandotte Beer Fest
- Friday, Sept. 20 from 6-10 p.m.
- 1 Parking Lot in Wyandotte
Enjoy live music and games while sampling craft beers, ciders, mead, and seltzers.
Tickets are $25 with designated driver tickets available for $10.