Clawson Fall Fest, Fall Festival of Darkness, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
article
The first full weekend of fall is all about seasonal events.
Here's what's going on:
Clawson Fall Fest
- Saturday, Sept. 28 from 3-7 p.m.
- Clawson City Park
Enjoy the season with hayrides, a market, live music, cider and donuts, a bonfire, and more.
Parker's Alley in Bloom
- Thursday, Sept. 26 through Sunday, Sept. 29
- Around Downtown Detroit
This event is all about flower-themed fun. Make your own flower crowns, get flower facepaint, shop vendors, and more.
Grand Raven Opening Night
- Friday, Sept. 27 at 6 p.m.
- Downtown Farmington
Edgar the Grand Raven returns to Farmington with a New Orleans-style parade, live music, and more. Costumes are encouraged.
Autumn Equinox Withches Market
- Saturday, Sept. 28 from noon to 7 p.m.
- Boston Tea Room
More than 30 small businesses will be selling handmade fall items. There will be live music, food for sale, and more.
Entry is free. Learn more here.
Fall Festival of Darkness
- Saturday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m.
- Redford Theatre
This immersive horror experience will feature 13 short films inside the historic Redford Theatre.
Tickets are $10. Get them here.