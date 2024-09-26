Expand / Collapse search

Clawson Fall Fest, Fall Festival of Darkness, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

By Amber Ainsworth
Published  September 26, 2024 1:41pm EDT
Things To Do
FOX 2 Detroit
1990s Muted Color Autumn Maple Leaves That Have Fallen On The Ground Seasonal Ageing Symbolic Still Life . (Photo by J Nettis/ClassicStock/Getty Images)

The first full weekend of fall is all about seasonal events. 

Here's what's going on:

Clawson Fall Fest

  • Saturday, Sept. 28 from 3-7 p.m.
  • Clawson City Park

Enjoy the season with hayrides, a market, live music, cider and donuts, a bonfire, and more.

Learn more here.

Parker's Alley in Bloom

  • Thursday, Sept. 26 through Sunday, Sept. 29
  • Around Downtown Detroit

This event is all about flower-themed fun. Make your own flower crowns, get flower facepaint, shop vendors, and more.

See all the locations here.

Grand Raven Opening Night

  • Friday, Sept. 27 at 6 p.m.
  • Downtown Farmington

Edgar the Grand Raven returns to Farmington with a New Orleans-style parade, live music, and more. Costumes are encouraged. 

Learn more here.

Autumn Equinox Withches Market

  • Saturday, Sept. 28 from noon to 7 p.m.
  • Boston Tea Room

More than 30 small businesses will be selling handmade fall items. There will be live music, food for sale, and more.

Entry is free. Learn more here

Fall Festival of Darkness

  • Saturday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m.
  • Redford Theatre

This immersive horror experience will feature 13 short films inside the historic Redford Theatre.

Tickets are $10. Get them here.

