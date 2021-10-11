Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com.

Motor City Comic Con

Friday, Oct. 15 through Sunday, Oct. 17

Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi

Dozens of guests will be at this year's pop culture convention, Motor City Comic Con. Meet entertainers, enjoy entertainment, and browse vendors.

Tickets range from $10-$249. Buy tickets here.

"Leading Ladies" Play

Friday, Oct. 15 through Sunday, Oct. 17

St. Dunstan's Theatre in Bloomfield Hills

"Leading Ladies" performances were canceled early last year, right before opening night. After 18 months, the comedy play will finally be held at St. Dunstan's Theatre in Bloomfield Hills.

Performances will also be held Oct. 22-24 and Oct. 29-30.

Tickets are $20 regular, $18 seniors 62 and older, and $18 students age 18 and younger. Get them here.

Eastern Market Brewing Co.'s 4th Birthday Bash

Eastern Market Brewing Co. in Detroit

Friday, Oct. 15 through Sunday, Oct. 17

Eastern Market Brewing turns 4 this weekend. The celebration will include the release of Jumbo Juice and a DJ on Friday, live music Saturday, and a tie-dye event Sunday.

There will also be food trucks all weekend, as well as trucks and events this week leading up to the birthday party weekend.

Get more details here.

Cider in the City

Beacon Park in Detroit

Saturday, Oct. 16 from 1-5 p.m.

There will be crafts, horse-drawn hayrides around the park, live music, pumpkins, food trucks, and more at Cider in the City. Blake's will be selling cider, donuts, candy and caramel apples, apples, pumpkins, and pies.

The event will also be held Oct. 23 and 30.

Learn more and place pre-orders here.

Holy Bones Festival

Ypsilanti Performance Space

Saturday, Oct. 16 from 3-10 p.m.

This annual event includes live music, food trucks, drag performances, a comedy show, and a Halloween artist market.

All proceeds go to restore the Ypsilanti Performance Space. Buy tickets here.