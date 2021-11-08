Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com.

Farmington Brewing 7th Anniversary

Thursday, Nov. 11 until Sunday, Nov. 14

Farmington Brewing Co. in Farmington

Enjoy special beer releases and food all weekend in celebration of Farmington Brewing Co.'s seventh anniversary.

Releases include Raspberry Imperial Stout, Delayed Instant Karma Barleywine, and Belgian Quad.

Find more info here.

Downtown Detroit Markets

Nov. 10 through Dec. 31

Cadillac Square

Shop from local vendors and enjoy treats from the Cadillac Lodge.

The markets and lodge are open on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

See a list of participating businesses here.

Monroe Street Drive-In

Friday, Nov. 12

Downtown Detroit

The Monroe Street Drive-In is returning to Downtown Detroit through the spring.

Opening weekend shows include "Space Jam: A New Legacy" on Friday, "Sing" on Saturday, and "F9 Fast & Furious" on Sunday.

Tickets are $20 per vehicle. They can be purchased here beginning at noon Nov. 9. Show titles will be announced weekly.

Detroit Music Bus Tour

Sunday, Nov. 14 from 2:30-5:30 p.m.

Techone in Detroit

This bus tour will take you to places where famous acts have performed and where new genres were born, including United Sound Studios, Motown Museum, Blue Bird Inn, the Grande Ballroom, Exhibit 300 Techno Museum, and Spot Lite Detroit.

Tickets are $50. They include the tour and parking.

Get tickets here.

Drag Brunch

Sunday, Nov. 14

Bobcat Bonnie's Wyandotte

For $35, enjoy brunch, a drink, and a two-hour performance.

There are two shows – one at 11 a.m. and one at 2 p.m.