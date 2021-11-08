Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
Farmington Brewing 7th Anniversary
- Thursday, Nov. 11 until Sunday, Nov. 14
- Farmington Brewing Co. in Farmington
Enjoy special beer releases and food all weekend in celebration of Farmington Brewing Co.'s seventh anniversary.
Releases include Raspberry Imperial Stout, Delayed Instant Karma Barleywine, and Belgian Quad.
Downtown Detroit Markets
- Nov. 10 through Dec. 31
- Cadillac Square
Shop from local vendors and enjoy treats from the Cadillac Lodge.
The markets and lodge are open on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
See a list of participating businesses here.
Monroe Street Drive-In
- Friday, Nov. 12
- Downtown Detroit
The Monroe Street Drive-In is returning to Downtown Detroit through the spring.
Opening weekend shows include "Space Jam: A New Legacy" on Friday, "Sing" on Saturday, and "F9 Fast & Furious" on Sunday.
Tickets are $20 per vehicle. They can be purchased here beginning at noon Nov. 9. Show titles will be announced weekly.
Detroit Music Bus Tour
- Sunday, Nov. 14 from 2:30-5:30 p.m.
- Techone in Detroit
This bus tour will take you to places where famous acts have performed and where new genres were born, including United Sound Studios, Motown Museum, Blue Bird Inn, the Grande Ballroom, Exhibit 300 Techno Museum, and Spot Lite Detroit.
Tickets are $50. They include the tour and parking.
Drag Brunch
- Sunday, Nov. 14
- Bobcat Bonnie's Wyandotte
For $35, enjoy brunch, a drink, and a two-hour performance.
There are two shows – one at 11 a.m. and one at 2 p.m.
