Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Get into the spirit with Pumpkin Festival and Frankenfest this weekend.

Here's what else is going on in Detroit and nearby.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com.

Romulus Parade of Lights + Pumpkin Fest

Friday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m.

Goddard Road/Romulus Historical Park

Displays featuring lights will parade down Goddard Road on Friday night.

There are six categories you'll see: Commercial, Motorized, Non-Motorized (People/Animal Powered), Classic Cars, Live Music & Schools.

Want to be part of the parade? Fill out this form and turn it in by 6:30 p.m. Friday. Participation is free.

The parade kicks off Pumpkin Festival, which is from Friday through Sunday at Romulus Historical Park. Find more details here.

Tour de Troit

Saturday, Sept. 17

Riverside Park in Detroit

Take in the city by bike during this annual ride. The event includes the Main Ride and the Metric Century Ride, a self-guided 62-mile ride.

Tickets include lunch, beer, and wine for attendees over 21.

The Main Ride begins at 9 a.m., while the Metric has staggered starts beginning at 7 a.m.

Learn more and get tickets here.

Michigan Mega Food Truck Rally

Saturday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 18

Canterbury Village in Lake Orion

The Food Truck Rally brings together a variety of eats, beer, wine, and cocktails, alongside shopping and live entertainment. There will be activities for the whole family.

Tickets are $5 plus fees. Children younger than 2, military members, and veterans are free. Parking is $5.

Get tickets here.

Frankenfest

Saturday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Historic Fort Wayne in Detroit

Artists will showcase spooky, mystical, and horror-themed creations. There will also be D3 Circus aerial performances, monster exhibits, a car show, guest appearances, food trucks, and more.

Admission is free. If you want to go inside the Fort Wayne Barracks building, tickets are $5.

Smoke on the Water

Sunday, Sept. 18 from 3-8 p.m.

Gabriel Richard Park in Detroit

Fans of cigars – smoke along the Detroit River while helping the Riverfront Conservancy.

This event features 20+ premium cigars, cigar brand ambassadors, exhibits from 10+ top cigar manufacturers, specialty cocktails, food, and live music.

A $150 general admission ticket includes 15 cigars, two drink tickets, two food tickets, and a bag.

Buy tickets here.