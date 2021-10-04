Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com.

Beetlejuice Shadowcast

Oct. 9-10

Redford Theatre in Detroit

While you watch "Beetlejuice" on the big screen, actors will play out the scenes in front of you. Three immersive shows are being held – Friday at 8 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Get tickets here.

Grand Raven Film Series

Friday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Parking lot near Sidecar Slider Bar in Farmington

Catch "Beetlejuice" at Gazebo Park as part of the month-long Grand Raven Festival.

Each Friday, a different movie will be shown. Others include Psycho, Hocus Pocus, and Casper. Find more details here.

HarvestFest

Oct. 9-10 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dequindre Cut Greenway in Detroit

This year's HarvestFest will include a food truck rally with more than 60 options. There will be trick-or-treating, bounce houses, free pumpkins, and more.

The event is free for children 17 and younger. Admission is $5 for adults. Click here for details.

Oak Park Film Festival

Oct. 8-10 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m

Shepherd Park

Enjoy local films during this outdoor film festival. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs.

Get more info here.

Chili Cookoff and Hot Rod & Motorcycle Show

Sat., Oct. 9, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

5805 Central Ave. in Garden City

The annual Garden City Chili Cookoff includes a car and motorcycle show, entertainment, free activities for children, and a beer tent.

The event is held in the parking lot near Planet Fitness.

Find out more here.