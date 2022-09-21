Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

article

Fall into the new season with autumn-themed fests, or try new tastes at food fairs happening this weekend.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com.

Funky Ferndale Art Fair

Friday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 25

200 West Nine Mile

Artists and authors will be showcasing their work along Nine Mile near Woodward this weekend. This free event also includes live entertainment.

Plus, the DIY Street Fair is going on at the same time, just across Woodward, so you can check out both fests.

Learn more here.

Michigan Fall Fest

Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Canterbury Village in Lake Orion

Celebrate fall with themed food and drinks, family-friendly activities, and more.

The fest includes pumpkin bowling, pumpkin tic-tac-toe, pumpkin decorating, bounce houses, a petting zoo, live music, kids and pets costume contests, and parades.

Tickets are $5 in advance for ages five and up; $8 at the door. Military members, veterans, and children younger than five are free. Parking is $5.

Get tickets here.

Village of Rochester Hills 20th anniversary celebration

Saturday, Sept. 24 from noon to 9 p.m.

The Village of Rochester Hills shopping center

To celebrate its 20th anniversary, the Village of Rochester Hills is hosting a free family-friendly event.

The event includes a concert from MEGA 80s, a presentation from the mayor, free cider and donuts, food trucks, DJs, and beer garden, arts and crafts, face painting, and more.

Learn more.

Flava Fest

Sunday, Sept. 25 from 1-6 p.m.

Music Hall Amphitheater in Detroit

Flava Fest brings together Detroit African and Caribbean restaurants in one place for a day full of food. Kola Lounge, Jerk Turf, Majoba Cooks, and more will be serving up their dishes.

There will also be music and games at this family-friendly event.

A $30 ticket includes admission, two food sample tickets, and one non-alcoholic drink ticket.

Buy tickets here.

Detroit Foodie Fair

Sunday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Eastern Market in Detroit

Head to Shed 5 in Eastern Market to experience meals from flavor makers, purveyors, artisans, and food organizations. The Detroit Vegan fest is also happening at the same time.

Admission and parking are free.

Learn more here.

Fire & Flannel Fest

Thursday, Sept. 22 through Sunday, Sept. 25

Yack Arena parking lot in Wyandotte

This fall-themed festival is all about lumberjacks.

There will be a carnival, fire magic acts, live chainsaw carvings, Jack Pine Lumberjack shows from Mackinac Island, axe throwing, glassblowing, a beer tent, and live music.

Unlimited carnival ride wristbands are available for $20 on Thursday, Friday and Sunday, and $25 on Saturday.

Admission is free.

Learn more here.