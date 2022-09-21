Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
Fall into the new season with autumn-themed fests, or try new tastes at food fairs happening this weekend.
Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com.
Funky Ferndale Art Fair
- Friday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 25
- 200 West Nine Mile
Artists and authors will be showcasing their work along Nine Mile near Woodward this weekend. This free event also includes live entertainment.
Plus, the DIY Street Fair is going on at the same time, just across Woodward, so you can check out both fests.
Michigan Fall Fest
- Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Canterbury Village in Lake Orion
Celebrate fall with themed food and drinks, family-friendly activities, and more.
The fest includes pumpkin bowling, pumpkin tic-tac-toe, pumpkin decorating, bounce houses, a petting zoo, live music, kids and pets costume contests, and parades.
Tickets are $5 in advance for ages five and up; $8 at the door. Military members, veterans, and children younger than five are free. Parking is $5.
Village of Rochester Hills 20th anniversary celebration
- Saturday, Sept. 24 from noon to 9 p.m.
- The Village of Rochester Hills shopping center
To celebrate its 20th anniversary, the Village of Rochester Hills is hosting a free family-friendly event.
The event includes a concert from MEGA 80s, a presentation from the mayor, free cider and donuts, food trucks, DJs, and beer garden, arts and crafts, face painting, and more.
Flava Fest
- Sunday, Sept. 25 from 1-6 p.m.
- Music Hall Amphitheater in Detroit
Flava Fest brings together Detroit African and Caribbean restaurants in one place for a day full of food. Kola Lounge, Jerk Turf, Majoba Cooks, and more will be serving up their dishes.
There will also be music and games at this family-friendly event.
A $30 ticket includes admission, two food sample tickets, and one non-alcoholic drink ticket.
Detroit Foodie Fair
- Sunday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Eastern Market in Detroit
Head to Shed 5 in Eastern Market to experience meals from flavor makers, purveyors, artisans, and food organizations. The Detroit Vegan fest is also happening at the same time.
Admission and parking are free.
Fire & Flannel Fest
- Thursday, Sept. 22 through Sunday, Sept. 25
- Yack Arena parking lot in Wyandotte
This fall-themed festival is all about lumberjacks.
There will be a carnival, fire magic acts, live chainsaw carvings, Jack Pine Lumberjack shows from Mackinac Island, axe throwing, glassblowing, a beer tent, and live music.
Unlimited carnival ride wristbands are available for $20 on Thursday, Friday and Sunday, and $25 on Saturday.
Admission is free.