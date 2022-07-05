Things to do this weekend in SE Michigan
From festivals to live music to a military airshow - here's what going on this weekend.
Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com.
Uncle Sam Jam
Woodhaven Civic Center Park
Thursday, July 7 through Sunday, July 10
Carnival rides, live music, fireworks, and other entertainment return to Woodhaven for Uncle Sam Jam.
Michigan ElvisFest
- Wayne County Fairgrounds in Belleville
- Friday, July 8 and Saturday, July 9
Numerous Elvis impersonators will be performing tributes to the late singer.
There were also be a beer tent, memorabilia vendors, and children's activities.
Tickets are $25 for Friday, $45 for Saturday, and $60 for both days. Children 12 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the festival.
Art in the Park
- Downtown Plymouth
- Friday, July 8 through Sunday, July 10
More than 400 artists from around the country will be showcasing and selling their art in Plymouth.
Selfridge Open House and Air Show
- Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Macomb County
- Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 10
This free event will include aerial acts and displays highlighting the U.S. military.
Aerial demonstrations include the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor, C-17 Globemaster III, A-10 Thunderbolt II, KC-135 Stratotanker, C-130 Hercules, U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook, Golden Knights elite parachute team, the Misty Blues parachute team, U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin, and Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18.
There will also be a children's area with activities, and food available to purchase.
This event is open to the public.
Ypsilanti Jazz Festival
- Riverside Park in Ypsilanti
- Saturday, July 9 from 6-10 p.m.
Saturdays in July, Ypsilanti Jazz Festival events are held in Riverside Park.
This free event brings together the community to celebrate art and music.
Detroit Kite Festival
- Cricket Field on Belle Isle
- Sunday, July 10 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Enjoy flying kites, food, music, and more on Belle Isle at the fourth annual Kite Fest.
Donations to the nonprofit are encouraged.