Things to do this weekend in SE Michigan

From festivals to live music to a military airshow - here's what going on this weekend.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com.

Uncle Sam Jam

Woodhaven Civic Center Park

Thursday, July 7 through Sunday, July 10

Carnival rides, live music, fireworks, and other entertainment return to Woodhaven for Uncle Sam Jam.

Find more details here.

Michigan ElvisFest

Wayne County Fairgrounds in Belleville

Friday, July 8 and Saturday, July 9

Numerous Elvis impersonators will be performing tributes to the late singer.

There were also be a beer tent, memorabilia vendors, and children's activities.

Tickets are $25 for Friday, $45 for Saturday, and $60 for both days. Children 12 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the festival.

Art in the Park

Downtown Plymouth

Friday, July 8 through Sunday, July 10

More than 400 artists from around the country will be showcasing and selling their art in Plymouth.

Find more details here.

Selfridge Open House and Air Show

Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Macomb County

Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 10

This free event will include aerial acts and displays highlighting the U.S. military.

Aerial demonstrations include the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor, C-17 Globemaster III, A-10 Thunderbolt II, KC-135 Stratotanker, C-130 Hercules, U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook, Golden Knights elite parachute team, the Misty Blues parachute team, U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin, and Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18.

There will also be a children's area with activities, and food available to purchase.

This event is open to the public.

Ypsilanti Jazz Festival

Riverside Park in Ypsilanti

Saturday, July 9 from 6-10 p.m.

Saturdays in July, Ypsilanti Jazz Festival events are held in Riverside Park.

This free event brings together the community to celebrate art and music.

Detroit Kite Festival

Cricket Field on Belle Isle

Sunday, July 10 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Enjoy flying kites, food, music, and more on Belle Isle at the fourth annual Kite Fest.

Donations to the nonprofit are encouraged.