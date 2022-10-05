Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan

article

The 14th annual Garden City Chili Cook-Off is this weekend. Not in the mood for chili? There's a Taco Hop happening, too.

Halloween Stroll

Friday, Oct. 7 through Sunday, Oct. 9

Canterbury Village in Lake Orion

Jack o'lanterns, lights, and characters will greet you as you walk through Canterbury Village.

Tickets are $14.99. Children younger and military members are free.

Can't make it this weekend? It's held every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in October.

Macomb County Pride

Friday, Oct. 7 through Sunday, Oct. 9

Downtown Mt. Clemens

The festival celebrating the LGBTQ+ community will include carnival rides and games, a street fair with more than 80 vendors, resources, a pet costume contest, live performances, and more.

The weekend full of events kicks off Friday with a pub crawl from 6 p.m. to midnight and a carnival from 4-11 p.m.

Downtown Garden City Chili Cook Off

Sunday, Oct. 8 from noon to 5 p.m.

5805 Central in Garden City

Sample chili, drink beer, and enjoy activities for the whole family at the 14th annual Chili Cook-Off.

Kid-friendly activities include a petting farm, face painting, a bounce house, and more.

After the chili, there will be entertainment into the night, with proceeds benefiting the Goodfellows No child without a Christmas.

Taco Hop

Saturday, Oct. 8 from 3-8 p.m.

Whiskeys on the Water in Wyandotte

Beer and tacos - what could be better? A $25 ticket gets you a Taco Hop pint glass and 10 tickets for beer samples.

Food trucks and restaurants will be serving up tacos. For entertainment, there will be live music and a most unique sombrero contest.

Wicked Pickin'

Sunday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monroe County Fairgrounds

The Vintage Market's Fall Market brings more than 150 vendors to the Monroe County Fairgrounds. Enjoy live music, activities for children, food, beer, and more while you shop.

Admission is $5 at the gate. Children 12 and younger are free.

