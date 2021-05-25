Three people killed in three shootings at two scenes in Inkster

Almost 24 hours after a shooting erupted during a basketball game in Inkster, police are still trying to determine if that shooting was linked to two other shootings at one home just a few hours later.

Inkster Police responded to three different shootings in less than 12 hours. The first came at a basketball game where four people were shot and two were killed. That was just before 8 p.m. on Monday.

By 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, two more people were shot, including one fatally. Police are still trying to determine if the scenes are connected.

Kathy Ballard said her son, Burnes King, was the fourth child she lost to gun violence. He was the last shooting victim after he was shot on his front porch in the 3800 block of Inkster Road.

"I want to say to this to you shooters - you can’t just go around killing people, you can't just keep doing it," Ballard said. "Whatever is going on out, here my son didn’t have nothing to do with it. And he’s dead for nothing."

King's death came 90 minutes after there was a shooting at his house. At 4 a.m., Michigan State Police said King was the intended target. Instead, his girlfriend was shot and is expected to survive.

"I’m hoping this isn’t going to be an indicator of what summer's gonna look like for us. We do know that we've seen a lot of gun violence, not only here in Inkster, not only here in Detroit, but everywhere across the county," MSP Lt. Mike Shaw said.

Across the three shootings, six people were shot, half of them were killed.

"Guns aren’t the answer. I don’t care if you’re registered, if you're not registered. I don't care what it is. A gun is not the answer to solve any problems," Shaw said.

Ballard echoes that sentiment, pleading with people to stop shooting each other.

"Stop this killing. Stop killing people. Because the world is not for killing people, it’s to live in," she said. "You young boys out there you think you’re gangsters, you're not gangsters, you are killers."

