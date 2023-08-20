Thunder Over Michigan jet crash • Ohio woman shocked by $2,800 grocery bill • Pregnant woman killed in crash

A jet crash during a Michigan Air Show caused its pilots to eject as it crashed into a Belleville apartment complex last Sunday, an Ohio woman was shocked at her routine grocery order turned into a $2,800 bill, and a pregnant woman was killed -- her husband and 2-year-old boy were injured in a crash after a teen fled police: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. Thunder Over Michigan plane crash: What we know about the jet, status of pilots The plane that crashed during a Michigan air show, requiring its pilots to eject as it crashed into a Belleville apartment complex was identified as a MiG-23UB. It was part of the Yankee Air Museum's Thunder over Michigan air show before something went wrong and it burst into flames around 4 p.m. last Sunday. Both pilots that ejected from the plane did not suffer any sufficient injuries but were taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution, the airport authority said.

3. Shopper shocked by nearly $2,800 grocery bill: ‘Panic mode’ An Ohio woman was shocked when what was meant to be a routine order for a few hundred dollars of groceries from Kroger turned into a nearly $2,800 bill. The incident occurred last week when Jill McCormick, who lives in the Cincinnati area, placed a pickup order for $282 in groceries through the Kroger app – which she uses routinely for convenience given her work schedule and her daughter’s physical therapy.

4. Fleeing suspect hits family's SUV killing pregnant mother in Sterling Heights A mother with another baby on the way was killed in a crash - her husband was seriously injured after a teen fleeing police allegedly crashed into them. FOX 2 was there to capture Faith and Norman Gumma’s socially distanced wedding back in 2020 when they got married. And then again, this time, reporting on a tragedy unimaginable. Three years later last Saturday the family was shattered after their car was hit at 90 miles per hour by a teen fleeing from police near their home in Sterling Heights.

5. Burger King cook who didn't miss work for 27 years gets $400K in online donations to retire after viral post A Burger King employee received almost half a million dollars through GoFundMe in response to a video of him commemorating 27 years without missing a day of work, a feat that many felt his company did not appropriately celebrate. Kevin Ford, who works as a cashier and cook inside the Burger King location at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, went viral last year after he posted a video on TikTok celebrating the milestone of 27 years of work without calling in sick or missing time.

6. Michael Oher, profiled in 'The Blind Side,' says inspirational movie was based on lie Super Bowl champion and retired NFL player Michael Oher, whose inspirational story was profiled in "The Blind Side," said the movie's premise was based on a lie, according to court documents. Oher, 37, filed a petition in Shelby County, Tennessee, to end his conservatorship being held by Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy, who were portrayed as his adoptive parents in the movie. The couple was granted conservatorship in 2004.

7. Michigan high school sports rule changes include bigger state tournaments, wardrobe updates Close to 100,000 Michigan students will enter the high school sports season with new rules awaiting them. Changes to the playoffs and rules will take effect in several sports, including soccer, football, tennis, swimming, and cross-country. The changes officially went into effect on Aug. 7.

8. Bad pool builder dives in, hits rock bottom Brandon Heitmann claims he's a millionaire contractor, internet personality, and pool builder who has made a fortune after growing "from mowing lawns for $20 to $1 million projects." The 30-year-old entrepreneur says he's so successful, he's a mentor to other contractors around the nation. He has a website for others, The Heitmann Academy, to teach other contractors how to be like him and fly in private jets and visit exotic places – all while building pools.

9. Auto repair place raided by police while customer wonders where's her car A woman had her car towed to a Roseville auto repair business last year hoping to get it fixed. She still doesn't have her car - and today the police raided another business owned by the same people.

"My son called and goes, 'Mom they’re being raided, you've got to go down there now, it’s on Facebook Live.' I said let me get in my car and go," said Kimberly Foster.

10. MDHHS alerts residents to be aware of legionellosis The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is reminding residents to be aware of legionellosis, a respiratory infection caused by Legionella bacteria. The symptoms of legionellosis may manifest as Legionnaires’ disease, which includes symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, and pneumonia, or as Pontiac fever, which has similar symptoms but no pneumonia.