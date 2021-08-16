Tickets on sale now for Detroit Fall Beer Festival at Eastern Market

While the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancelation of several Michigan summer beer festivals, fall fests, including the Detroit Beer Festival, are on.

The Detroit Beer Fest includes food from Detroit restaurants and local music performances.

Tickets are now available for the Oct. 23 event at Eastern Market. They are $50 per person in advance and $60 the day of the festival. Designated driver tickets are also available for $10.

Tickets include 15 drink tokens that are good for 3-ounce beer samples. Some specialty beers may require two or more tokens, and additional tokens can be purchased at the event.

The fest is from 1-6 p.m. Michigan Brewers Guild Enthusiast members can enter at noon. Buy tickets here.

The UP Beer Fest will also be held in Marquette on Sept. 11. Get tickets here.

---