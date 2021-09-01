Tow truck driver dies after running red light, hitting semi-truck while exiting I-94 in Dearborn

article

A tow truck driver died after he ran a red light and hit a semi-truck Tuesday afternoon in Dearborn, police said.

Police said a 55-year-old Lincoln Park man was in a tow truck exiting eastbound I-94 at Wyoming around 1 p.m. He ran the light and hit a semi-truck that was traveling north on Wyoming.

The tow truck driver and his passenger, a 67-year-old Detroit man, were both ejected from the truck. The driver died at the scene. The passenger suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.

The semi-truck driver, a 48-year-old Ypsilanti man, was not hurt.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.

"This is a tragic situation for our entire community, and we send out condolences to the families involved," said Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad.