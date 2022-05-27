Traffic Jam & Snug in Detroit's Midtown likely a total loss after massive blaze

A popular brewpub and longtime restaurant of Midtown Detroit caught fire Friday morning, where flames could be seen shooting into the sky during the blaze.

The Traffic Jam & Snug Brewery was likely a total loss after the fire, which took hours to get under control.

There were several Detroit fire trucks on scene for the fire, located in the 500 block fo Canfield. While there were no injuries, the popular location will likely need to be rebuilt.

"It's sad. It's sad to see any occupied restaurant or any business go this way," said Detroit Battalion Chief Byron Jaracz.

It's not clear what started the fire.

But based on the presence of smoke and debris remaining in the aftermath of the fire, the blaze was massive. Crews were clearing the scene around 6 a.m.

The restaurant has been around since 1965. One of Detroit's "hidden treasures" according to the website, it has an in-house bakery, microbrewery, and an eclectic menu of meals. It was the first brew-pub to open in Michigan.