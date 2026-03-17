Troy Corewell employee to be sentenced after shooting in hospital parking garage

The Brief A man charged with shooting his co-worker at Corewell Hospital in Troy will be sentenced after pleading no contest. The shooting happened in the parking garage of the hospital, prompting an active shooter alert. The victim testified that Robert Paljusevic shot him because Paljusevic was upset that he was not invited to a private funeral service for his father.



A man who authorities say shot a co-worker in the parking garage of Corewell Hospital in Troy last year is set to learn his sentence Tuesday.

Robert Paljusevic, 22, pleaded no contest to assault with intent to murder and weapons charges stemming from the March 2025 shooting that prompted an active shooter alert and led to a hospital lockdown.

Watch Paljusevic's sentencing live above. Court is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.

The backstory:

On the morning of March 20, 2025, police were called to the hospital on reports of an active shooter. When officers arrived, they learned a man later identified as Paljusevic had fired multiple shots in the parking garage and then fled.

A manhunt ensued as police searched for Paljusevic, who was later found and arrested at his home.

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Paljusevic and the victim had met at work and became friends. However, authorities said the victim's father had recently died, and Paljusevic was not invited to a private service, a fact that upset Paljusevic.

He allegedly told the victim to not be surprised if he saw him in public and something happened.

Paljusevic was described by the 25-year-old victim as "Jekyll and Hyde," who could be easy-going and then overreact. The victim's mother also described the suspect as possessive of the victim.