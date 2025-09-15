Troy hyperbaric chamber explosion: Oxford Center employees in court after 5-year-old boy killed

The Brief The CEO of the Oxford Center and three of her employees are due in court for a preliminary examination Monday. The suspects are facing charges in connection with a hyperbaric chamber explosion that killed a boy at the center's Troy location in January. CEO Tamela Peterson has been accused of criticizing the boy after the explosion.



The employees charged after a 5-year-old boy died in a hyperbaric chamber explosion at a Troy medical facility are due in court Monday.

Tamela Peterson, Gary Marken, Jeffrey Mosteller, and Aleta Moffitt are scheduled to appear for a preliminary exam at 9 a.m.

Thomas Cooper was in a hyperbaric chamber at the Oxford Center in late January when it exploded, killing him and badly injuring his mother.

Oxford Center CEO and founder Peterson, her management assistant, Marken, and the center's safety manager, Mosteller, were all charged with second-degree murder, along with alternative counts of involuntary manslaughter, which would let a jury decide which charges fit the case.

Moffitt is charged with involuntary manslaughter and intentionally placing false information on a medical record as a medical provider. Moffitt was the operator of the hyperbaric chamber at the time.

Experts on hyperbaric chamber treatments were consulted for the investigation, and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said "horrifying and simple conclusions were reached."

Nessel said the Oxford Center routinely operated sensitive and lethal, dangerous hyperbaric chambers beyond their expected service lifetime and in complete disregard of vital safety measures and practices considered essential by medical and technical professionals.

She called it a business that was purely for cash.

In addition to lacking property safety measures, Peterson is accused of interfering with the investigation and criticizing Cooper while he was on fire. Sources say Peterson allegedly shared CCTV photos of the boy and made disturbing comments about him.

"If my leg was on fire, I would at least try to hit it and put it out. He just laid there and did nothing," Peterson allegedly said.

Magistrate Elizabeth Chiappelli made reference to the claim of Peterson sharing photos from inside the center when Peterson was arraigned.