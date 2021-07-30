Troy man charged after allegedly sneaking through crawlspace to kidnap newborn daughter

A Troy man is accused of climbing through the crawlspace of a Macomb County home to kidnap his 5-week-old daughter Thursday.

Nicholas Frost, 40, is charged with unlawful driving away of an automobile, home invasion, unlawful imprisonment, and child abandonment.

Frost is accused of taking his daughter from a Richmond Township home and fleeing with her.

The baby was found outside of a Madison Heights business after an employee heard crying. The girl appears to be unharmed, police said.

Police said the girl's mother said Frost has mental health issues.

If you know someone who needs support with their mental health, the state of Michigan has resources available throughout the entire state. You can find out more at michigan.gov.

Frost was given a $250,000 cash bond.