Newborn found safe after father climbs through crawlspace, kidnaps her - MSP says

Michigan State Police said a 5-week-old girl was found safe as they were moments away from issuing an AMBER Alert for her abduction after her father allegedly snuck into the mother's home and kidnapped her.

According to MSP, they were called to a home on Irwin Road in Richmond Township in northern Macomb County to a report of a stolen vehicle. When they arrived, troopers said that's when they learned a 5-week-old girl was also missing and that she had reportedly been taken by her biological father.

Police said the newborn's father snuck into the house by crawling under the home and entering a crawl space to kidnap the baby.

According to the baby's mother, the little girl's father has mental health issues.

If you know someone who needs support with their mental health, the state of Michigan has resources available throughout the entire state. You can find out more at michigan.gov.

A description of the baby and her father were sent to local police department and troopers were about to issue an AMBER Alert when the child was found by Madison Heights Police. According to MSP, employees at a nearby business heard a child crying and found the baby in a car seat which was on a sidewalk.

The baby was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak for evaluation and has since been reunited with her mother. The child appeared to be unharmed.

A short time later, Troy Police told MSP they had caught up to and arrested the suspect. The case will eventually be handed over to the prosecutor's office for review.

Advertisement