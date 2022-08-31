Troy woman killed in 3-vehicle crash while trying to turn in Rochester Hills

An 85-year-old Troy woman died after a crash Tuesday in Rochester Hills.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Mary Josephine Howe was driving her Chevrolet Impala northbound on Adams Road when she attempted to turn left onto westbound Auburn Road just after 6:15 p.m.

As she started turning, a Lake Orion woman driving a 2015 Jeep Patriot south on Adams hit Howe. As a result of the crash, the Jeep then hit a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze driven by a 28-year-old Pontiac woman. The Cruze was stopped at the light on eastbound Auburn waiting to turn onto southbound Adams.

Howe was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

The Jeep driver suffered minor injuries and was hospitalized, while the Cruze driver declined treatment.

Authorities said alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.