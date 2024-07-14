Trump assassination attempt • Alligator found during wellness check • Half-sunk boat on Detroit River

Former President Donald Trump survived what is being called an assassination attempt this weekend, a wellness check leads to police finding a gator, 20 people were rescued from a sinking boat on the Detroit River, and more – here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. Donald Trump survives suspected assassination attempt at rally

Former President Donald Trump was injured but is doing OK after a shooting Saturday at a Pennsylvania rally. In a statement on social media, Trump said he was "shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear."

2. Man thinks lottery scanner is broken after winning $4M

A man said he thought the scanner was broken when it said he won $4 million on a Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket. The 52-year-old Saginaw County man bought two $4,000,000 Ultimate tickets from a convenience store and got a winner notification when he scanned the barcode of one.

3. 20 rescued from sinking boat on Detroit River

A 54-foot boat was half sunk in the Detroit River for days after 20 people were rescued from the vessel last weekend. The boat was finally removed from the water.

4. Body found inside mattress in basement

A homicide investigation is underway after a man's body was found wrapped in a mattress in the basement of a Detroit home. Christopher Adams' body was found inside a home on Pierson Street on Detroit’s west side on June 25, and now his family is looking for answers about how he ended up there.

5. Vandal caught on camera smashing windows with bat

A security camera caught a man's every move as he smashed out the windows of a Taylor home with a baseball bat. It happened May 24, but little has changed – the home's windows are still broken and the man allegedly responsible is no longer in jail; he is now awaiting his next court date.

6. Pet alligator found during wellness check

After family and friends hadn't heard from a Detroit resident in months, police performed a welfare check and found an alligator and dog who both hadn't eaten in weeks after their owner died.

7. Thieves in stolen Durangos lead police on high-speed chase

An attempted traffic stop by Dundee police led to a high-speed pursuit on US-23 of two stolen Dodge Durangos early Monday morning. Investigators believe the thefts are being conducted by an auto theft team, with the thieves using advanced technology to disarm and start many of the vehicles without keys.

8. Largest Michigan pickleball complex coming to Metro Detroit

Northville will be home to one of the largest premier pickleball centers in the Midwest next year when it unveils its new facility. At more than 50,000 square-feet, the new complex will have 16 indoor courts to host America's fastest growing recreational sport.

9. Idlewild begins paving its comeback

Sometimes called Black Eden, Idlewild was a cultural and entertainment outlet for Black Americans before the Civil Rights Act of 1964. At the time, it was one of the only resorts open to minorities. Now the northern Michigan destination is being revived.

10. 91 DNR properties hitting auction

From lake fronts to vacant parcels nuzzled in forests, there are more than a few properties up for grabs in Michigan's upcoming land auction. The Department of Natural Resources has 91 properties listed for sale during online auction events scheduled for August and September.