Tudor Dixon: Governor's race “too close to call, despite what FOX thinks”

Michigan Republican nominee Tudor Dixon spoke in front of her supporters in Grand Rapids late Tuesday night and told the raucous crowd that her campaign is not conceding the race and does not accept the call by FOX News that declared Governor Gretchen Whitmer as the winner.

Around 11:15 p.m., FOX News called the race for Whitmer with 33% of the vote counted. At that time, Whitmer had garnered 51% of the vote compared to Dixon's 46.6%.

Dixon hosted an event in Grand Rapids, where she lives, which aired FOX News throughout the night. When FOX called the race for Whitmer, there was an audible gasp in the ballroom.

About 20 minutes later, Dixon spoke to the crowd and said her campaign isn't conceding yet.

"This race is going to be too close to call, despite what FOX thinks," Dixon said. "The results continue to trickle in, the major counties have a very, very long way to go."

Dixon said her campaign learned from Macomb County that they wouldn't have any numbers until Wednesday morning. At midnight on Wednesday morning, 13.5% of the votes in the county had been counted, with Whitmer collecting 50.4% of the vote to Dixon's 47.8%.

"We're going to stay up all night, and we're going to watch these votes," she said. "We stay up until we have every vote counted"

Dixon thanked the workers and volunteers who have supported her campaign and again reiterated the stance that they don't believe the race is over yet.

"We don't accept that FOX is calling this because we know that this is too close to call because there are so many more votes out there and we are going to get this done," Dixon said.

FOX was the first news organization to call the race and the only one to do so by midnight. This is not the first time FOX has called a race early for a candidate. In 2018, FOX called it for Whitmer not long after all the polls in the state had closed. In 2020, FOX also called the Presidential race in Arizona for Joe Biden over Donald Trump.

