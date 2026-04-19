Two arrested in Sterling Heights after swastikas, bias-motivated graffiti found on fence, police say

article

The Brief Sterling Heights police arrested two 19-year-old men early Sunday in connection with a bias-motivated vandalism incident involving a homeowner's fence. Officers responded around 12:45 a.m. after a report of two males spray-painting a fence in the 11000 block of Shetland Court. The fence had been defaced with swastikas and other bias-related phrases, police said.



Sterling Heights police arrested two 19-year-old men early Sunday in connection with a bias-motivated vandalism incident involving a homeowner’s fence.

The backstory:

Officers responded around 12:45 a.m. to a report of two males spray-painting a fence in the 11000 block of Shetland Court.

The fence had been defaced with swastikas and other bias-related phrases, police said.

Responding officers located two individuals matching the description in a nearby commercial parking lot and took them into custody, according to police.

Investigators recovered spray paint, knives and marijuana.

What's next:

The case is expected to be submitted to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office on Monday, April 20, for review and possible charges.

Police said officers have not yet made contact with the homeowner. The investigation remains ongoing.

What they're saying:

"The Sterling Heights Police Department takes all reports of hate crimes and bias-motivated incidents very seriously and is dedicated to thoroughly investigating these incidents, holding offenders accountable under the law, and working closely with victims and community partners throughout the process," the department said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Manzella at 586-446-2850.