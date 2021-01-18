Two burned 'beyond recognition' in Detroit house fire

The Detroit Fire Department said a woman and her caretaker were killed Monday when a house caught fire and may have exploded.

According to Detroit Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell, a home in the 20400 block of Tracey Street, which is just southwest of 8 Mile and Schaefer, caught fire around 2 p.m. on Monday.

Fornell said a neighbor on Lesure, the street next to Tracey, called 911 to report the fire.

According to Fornell, one victim is 78, the other is in their 60s and both were burned beyond recognition. He said one is a man and the other is a woman but both were burned so bad, they can't determine which is the man.

Fornell said both were found dead in an upstairs bedroom of the home and that the fire may have caused an oxygen tank to explode.