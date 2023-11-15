UAW decision on GM tentative agreement remains uncertain

The outcome of the tentative agreement between General Motors and the United Auto Workers remains uncertain as the latest results from several GM plants were announced on Wednesday.

Mike Martinez, a reporter for Automotive News, has followed the UAW negotiations and ratification process plant by plant. Compared to Ford and Stellantis, convincing GM workers to ratify the deal is more challenging.

"It could be that GM has a lot more older workers, and those traditional workers –that are already making top wages– aren’t seeing as much of a pay bump as maybe some of the younger temporary workers or new hires," Martinez said.

The UAW expected to ratify the deal on Tuesday – however, GM employees at Flint Assembly, Lansing Delta Assembly, and other facilities in Michigan, Missouri, Indiana, Tennessee, and Kentucky voted no. Meanwhile, GM workers at Arlington, Texas, voted yes on Wednesday.

There are 46,000 workers employed by GM that are voting on their own agreement. As of Wednesday afternoon, 17,135 GM union members voted yes, while 14,657 voted no.

The GM's ratification vote tracker can be found here.

Martinez said UAW President Shawn Fain "set expectations very high, and we’re seeing that now."

All tentative agreements with the Big Three include contributions to 401(k) plans, ratification bonuses, and a 25% wage hike for all autoworkers.

Upon ratification, GM workers get a pay raise of 11%. They'll get 3% each year in 2024, 2025, and 2026. In 2027, that will increase to 5%.

Related article

"A 25% raise looks great, but not when you were originally thinking you might get 40," Martinez said.

As the ratification process continues, Ford appears to be the closest to passing a deal.

"Stellantis – still kind of early right now, and you wonder if big plants voting no could have an effect on them because those workers are saying, ‘Hey if GM is going to send it back, what if we could get more too? Maybe I’ll vote no,'" Martinez said.

Thousands of UAW members joined picket lines in targeted strikes against Detroit automakers over a six-week stretch before tentative deals were reached late last month. Rather than striking at one company, the union targeted individual plants at all three automakers. At its peak last month, about 46,000 of the union’s 146,000 workers at the Detroit companies were walking picket lines.

Find more UAW Strike stories here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.