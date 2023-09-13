UAW strike plan outlined by president ahead of contract expiration - here's how it will unfold

Shawn Fain, the president of the autoworkers union promised that if the time came, the membership would "strike the companies in a way they've never seen."

That might mean striking Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis all at once. But Fain also outlined what the UAW is calling the "Stand Up Strike" as it will "keep the companies guessing" that will rely on discipline, organization, and creativity, said Fain on Wednesday.

"We will not strike all facilities at once. We will strike all three companies in an historic first initially at limited target locations," he said. "Then, based on bargaining, we will announce more local groups that will be called to stand up and strike."

The plan, Fain said, is to target plants from different companies all at the same time.

The UAW's contracts expires at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 14.

Fain said on a social media stream that negotiating teams with each of the Detroit Three have made progress, but that they were still "very far apart" from what the union's demands are and what the automakers are proposing.

Among the biggest sticking issues is wages. The UAW has lowed its demand to 36% increases for worker's wages. Ford has offered 20% increases, GM has offered 18%, and Stellantis 17.5% over the next four and a half years.

All three are now offering Juneteenth as a paid holiday, but only Ford has offered two weeks of parental leave.

Fain's tactics for bargaining have been different from previous periods of negotiating. The UAW is pressing all three companies at the same time - rather than picking one and then moving to the next. Updates on negotiations have also been more public than they have in the past.

The UAW president has also been more vocal about his feelings toward the Big Three's offers, calling them "insulting" and throwing the copies in a trash bin. There was no prop trash can this week, but Fain did wear a pin that read "I don't want to strike but I will!"

If the two parties are unable to reach an agreement by the deadline tomorrow, then the union's strike plan will go into action starting with calls to some local groups at 10 p.m. Thursday. Leadership at each local group will direct their members if called upon.

If not, they will continue working while remaining "constantly strike readiness." He also said there will be no extension on agreements.

The plan requires flexibility and will be more dynamic Fain said, saying it will respond in real time to the bargaining process.

"But this plan only works if locals called to strike do so, and those that aren't called, keep working," he said. "It will turbocharge the power of negotiators."

If a strike is called, it will continue into the weekend as UAW negotiators are expected to join picketers on Friday. Fain also said that transpiration arrangements are being made to get workers to Detroit for the first organized protest, which is scheduled at the group's headquarters downtown.

A flyer that was flashed during the presentation Wednesday said the UAW Rally to Save the American Dream would kick off at 5 p.m., which is an hour before the Auto Show's Charity Preview is expected to start at Huntington Place.

That could mean protesters will be near the kickoff of the Detroit Auto Show. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is also expected to be there.