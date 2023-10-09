UAW strike update: Negotiations continue as automakers avoid more additions to picket line

Negotiations continue between the UAW and Big Three after automakers avoided having more facilities added to the strike late last week.

UAW President Shawn Fain said the union was prepared to expand its strike to a large General Motors facility in Texas on Friday. That was averted when the automaker agreed to add its electric vehicle battery manufacturing plants to the UAW national master agreement.

"We were about to shut down GM's biggest moneymaker in Arlington, Texas," Fain said. "We know their pain points, we know their moneymakers, and we know the plants they really don’t want to see struck."

Since the strike started Sept. 15, Fain has used Fridays to announce strike updates and add workers to the picket line. This past Friday was the first week no additional UAW members were added to the strike after the automakers made sufficient progress in negotiations.

"Negotiations remain ongoing, and we will continue to work toward finding solutions to address outstanding issues. Our goal remains to reach an agreement that rewards our employees and allows GM to be successful into the future," GM said in a statement after the announcement.

Fain shared that GM, Ford, and Stellantis have all made progress in wages, cost of living adjustments, and time to reach full pay status, though he said there is still work to be done.

"We are making significant progress," Fain said. "In three weeks, we've moved these companies further than anyone thought possible."

Currently, UAW members at 43 Big Three facilities are on strike as the union continues to fight for its demands.

Aside from the Big Three strike, UAW members at Mack Trucks rejected a tentative contract agreement and began striking on Monday.

