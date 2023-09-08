UAW strike would hit Michigan hard • Be sure to set up DTE gas meter inspection • Lions stun Chiefs in opener

A UAW strike would have big implications for Michigan.

"A UAW strike against the domestic auto manufacturers will have far and away a disproportionately negative impact on Michigan and that’s because Michigan has more automotive production than any other state in the union," said Sandy Baruah, the president of the Detroit Regional Chamber.

The UAW and Michigan's Big Three automakers - GM, Ford, and Stellantis - have been negotiating a new contract, but time is running out. They have until the end of the day Sept. 14 to reach an agreement or the UAW plans to strike.

Baruah cited a fiscal report that said even 10 days of striking against Ford, GM, and Stellantis would have a massive impact on the economy: about $5 billion.

Supply chain issues and increased vehicle prices are some concerns expected to arise should the union strike.

On Thursday, the UAW rejected a proposal from GM, calling it "insulting." It has also rejected an offer from Ford and is awaiting a proposal from Stellantis.

Featured article

DTE gas customers risk losing service if they don't schedule inspection

A letter from DTE requesting that you schedule a safety inspection for your gas meter isn't a scam, and could actually lead to big issues for you if you ignore it.

"We absolutely do not want to cut off anyone," said Cedric Flowers. "We just want you to participate with us for this 15-minute check every three years until we move the inside meters to the outside."

Flowers is the vice president of gas operations at DTE. He said the utility is still waiting on 18,000 customers to schedule a service check for their gas lines.

The flyers include a red stripe and request that you schedule the inspection. Gas-related home explosions are rare but they have become frequent enough in recent years that DTE has been ordered by the Michigan Public Service Commission to conduct service checks at homes around the region.

"Ultimately, what we have to do is to shut the service down if we can’t validate the safety of equipment," Flowers said.

Featured article

Lions stun Chiefs in season opener

Could this finally be the year the Lions go all the way? After a win against last season's Super Bowl champs, fans are ready to see what Detroit will do next.

The Lions started off the season Thursday with a win on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Detroit was the first to get on the board but headed into the second half, they were down by seven. It was a back-and-forth game, with the Lions tying the score and the Chiefs adding points.

In the fourth, the Lions got the score to 21-20 in their favor.

Drops by Kansas City receivers and a key holding penalty led to a critical fourth-down attempt by the Chiefs who were on their own side of the field. An incomplete pass as the two-minute mark led to a turnover on downs.

Featured article

Florida man caught after MSP vehicles torched

There was a shootout Thursday during the arrest of a Florida man accused of torching Michigan State Police cruisers.

Police say they were executing a search warrant in connection with the Wednesday morning crime when the 39-year-old started shooting at troopers, who then returned fire.

The suspect was seen on security footage lighting four cruisers on fire while they were parked at the Sault Ste. Marie Post. Police said he then shot the vehicles with a rifle.

This vandalism had MSP posts around the state on high alert as they searched for the suspect.

Featured article

Livonia police officer critically hurt in motorcycle crash

A motorcycle crash Thursday left a Livonia police officer, who was off-duty at the time, in critical condition.

The 10-year veteran of the force was riding his motorcycle on Middlebelt Road, just south of Six Mile when he was involved in a crash with a pickup truck. He was in surgery Thursday afternoon.

The crash is being investigated by the department's Traffic Safety Bureau. No specifics have been released about the case, but sources within the department says it doesn't look like the off-duty officer is at fault.

Featured article

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

Temperatures will stay below 70 today, making it feel like fall.

What else we're watching

Hurricane Lee rapidly intensifies to extremely dangerous Category 5 storm

Hurricane Lee is undergoing rapid intensification and reached Category 5 status on Thursday evening.

A Hurricane Hunter aircraft spent Thursday evening examining the storm and found pressures around 928 millibars and winds of around 160 mph.

The latest forecast shows the hurricane will continue to strengthen and could have winds around 180 mph by Friday evening.

This would make the cyclone the strongest system in the Atlantic since Hurricane Dorian in 2019 hit the Bahamas with 185 mph wind.

Read more here.