UM plans for protests during graduation • Boat club crash suspect in court • Off-duty cop arrested at draft

As University of Michigan students continue to camp-out on campus, calling for the divestment of endowment funds from Israeli companies, spring commencement will go on, according to the university.

U-M sent a letter to families of students, informing them that the landscape on campus may be filled with protesters – like the encampment on the Diag.

"This is a place where there's a lot of Jews and there's a lot of Zionists, but at a certain point it becomes a little bit uncomfortable – it does become uncomfortable – to walk around campus and be proud in what I believe in," said Elijah Wiseman, a U-M Student and the VP of Wolverine for Israel.

Last week, the Diag on U of M’s campus became an occupied space for students.

According to encampment organizers, the university commits billions of dollars to investment managers that have profited from investments in Israeli companies and/or military contractors.

In the letter to families, the university noted that "U-M is committed to free speech and expression."

"During the ceremonies, deans, directors and speakers will generally be patient if lawful and relatively minor disruptions occur," U-M's letter stated. "If a program is significantly impeded, we will ask for your patience as we take steps to de-escalate and address the situation."

Anabel Bean is a Jewish student at U-M. However, she is participating in the encampment on the Diag and stands with organizers.

"My Jewish upbringing, my Jewish beliefs teach me that standing up against oppression is a very Jewish thing to do," she said.

Bean, a sophomore, saw the letter the university sent out regarding the upcoming commencement and protest on campus, and said it is "kind of crazy."

"They focus on these potential things that may happen instead of focusing on the genocide that is being currently committed, and has been for the past six months, in Palestine," Bean said. "We are continuing to reclaim our space at our university, where we are sending our tuition money, to show the university ‘we are here until you divest.’"

FOX 2 reached out to university officials for comment.

"No one has the right to substantially disrupt university activities or to violate laws or university policies," said U-M spokesperson Colleen Mastony. "We are working to minimize disruptions to university operations."

As the encampment continues to grow, the question becomes: Will these protesters make their voices heard at commencement?

Organizers made it clear their focus is the encampment.

"We’re very focused on our encampment here, and being here until the university divests," Bean said.

Off-duty DPD cop arrested outside draft

Detroit police have confirmed an off-duty officer who was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest has been suspended.

The incident unfolded on the last day of the NFL Draft in Detroit when, just outside of the event's footprint, two people were taken into custody.

The officer and his wife were both arrested around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Jefferson and Griswold near the entry point for the draft.

The matter remains under investigation. A warrant request was submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for a charging decision.

Automatic emergency braking requirement coming to new vehicles

In the not-too-distant future, automatic emergency braking will have to come standard on all new passenger vehicles in the United States, a requirement that the government says will save hundreds of lives and prevent thousands of injuries every year.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration unveiled the final version of the new regulation on Monday and called it the most significant safety rule in the past two decades. It’s designed to prevent many rear-end and pedestrian collisions and reduce the roughly 40,000 traffic deaths that happen each year.

"We’re living through a crisis in roadway deaths," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in an interview. "So we need to do something about it."

It’s the U.S. government’s first attempt to regulate automated driving functions and is likely to help curb some of the problems that have surfaced with driver-assist and fully automated driving systems.

This story was reported by the Associated Press

Whitmer signs directive for workforce training

From roads to bridges, the state is tackling Michigan's aging infrastructure. The work ahead also includes pipes, public transit - and the internet and electric vehicles, says Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

"Bridges and roads are not Republican or Democratic, they are an absolute essential and that's why this work matters," she said. Monday at the Oakland Schools Technical Campus Northeast, Whitmer toured the school and talked to students.

She also signed an executive directive supporting workforce training that is equitable, where students earn certificates and credentials and on the job training. "It ensures Michiganders who worked every single day on construction walk away with a credential and a career," said Zachary Kolodin, director, Michigan Infrastructure Office.

"We also look to ensure infrastructure workforce training by facilitating the training of 5,000 infrastructure workers in Michigan by January 2030," said Susan Corbin, director, Michigan Labor and Economic Development.

Our rainy evening will give way to a bit of a cooler Tuesday as humidity falls. Expect comfortable temperatures as the sun comes out by mid-afternoon.

Cicada emergence is 221 years in the making

The cicadas have arrived! Video shared of cicadas stuck to tree trunks have begun circulating on social media as the emergence of two broods begins.

Billions, if not trillions, of these critters will engage in a frantic mating frenzy that will last several weeks before they eventually die.

But that’s not before they lay eggs on forest floors and the cycle of life begins anew.