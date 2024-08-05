Update after child shoots self • Drunk driving suspected in fiery fatal crash • Primary election guide

Warren police are expected to provide more details Monday after a 2-year-old child accidentally shot himself over the weekend.

Police said the child got hold of his babysitter's gun in the 11100 block of Edgemont Street just after 6 p.m. Saturday and shot himself. The child was responsive and alert after the shooting.

According to police, the 42-year-old babysitter lives in the home and had two unsecured handguns in the house.

Police will be examining the details surrounding the safe and secure storage of the weapons, and the babysitter could be charged as part of Michigan's new safe

Featured article

2 arraigned after child's death

Two suspects faced a judge over the weekend in connection with the beating death of a child in Madison Heights last week.

The victim, a 6-year-old boy, was found unresponsive and suffering from injuries on July 30. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Daniel Giacchina and Elaina Jennings haven't been charged with the 6-year-old boy's death, but they are facing other charges stemming from the crime. Giacchina is charged with firearm possession by a prohibited person, ammunition possession by a felon, felony firearm, and lying to a peace officer. Jennings is charged with lying to a peace officer.

Jennings received a $25,000 cash/surety bond, while Giacchina's bond was set at $50,000 for the firearms possession charge and $25,000 for the felony firearms charge.

It isn't clear how the suspects knew the boy.

Featured article

Members of international crime ring busted

Police busted five members of an international crime unit in the midst of a home invasion in Troy on Thursday, a police source confirmed.

And one Troy resident says he just happened to witness the bust on the 3600 block of Millay Street.

"I was like, ‘man this is crazy!’ I ain’t never seen nothing like that!" the resident, who asked to stay anonymous, told FOX 2.

The suspects from Columbia are part of the wave of organized burglars invading high-end homes across Oakland County and other parts of the country.

"I heard about that in a couple places… but it was kind of bizarre that it happened here, so close to us," the witness said.

During the breaking and entering on Thursday, the homeowner saw two men with ski masks on in her house, according to the police source. Officers arrived and arrested five people.

Featured article

Primary election preps

Voters will head to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in the primary election.

Seats at every level of government are up for grabs in what is expected to be another significant year in politics in the U.S.

From Congress to the legislature, to county commissioners and sheriff, people will cast votes in their chosen party's primary in Michigan on Tuesday. The only seat that voters won't be casting a ballot in this primary is for president.

While the process will look mostly the same, there are a few key differences between voting in a primary and in the general election - which is in November.

Check our election guide here.

Featured article

Woman killed in fiery crash

One person was killed after a suspected drunk driver crashed into a pickup truck early Sunday in Sterling Heights.

Police said a Dodge Charger hit a Ford F-150 that was stopped at a red light at 15 Mile and Van Dyke around 2 a.m. The crash caused both vehicles to catch fire.

The F-150 driver, a 54-year-old Warren woman, was killed, while her passenger suffered minor injuries. The 25-year-old Charger driver, who police believe was intoxicated, also suffered minor injuries. He was arrested and taken to the Macomb County Jail.

An investigation is ongoing.

Featured article

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

There's a chance for severe thunderstorms today.

What else we're watching

Kamala Harris faces a crucial week ahead

Vice President Kamala Harris faces a busy and crucial week ahead that includes her most critical decision yet — choosing a running mate — while grappling with how to keep alive the early political momentum she’s seen.

The Harris campaign says volunteers placed 2.3 million phone calls, knocked on 172,000 doors and sent nearly 2.9 million text messages to voters in battleground states over 12 days. More than 130,000 people logged into an online organizing event with Harris and 750,000 people signed up for a campaign event for the first time, according to a memo.

While she has kept up a busy schedule of public appearances, she has rarely taken questions from the press and has not sat for an in-depth interview. And after four years advocating for Biden’s positions, she’ll have to stake out positions of her own on the political controversies that divide Democrats.