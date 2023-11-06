US postal workers hold rally after being targets in rash of crime: 'Enough is enough'

Crimes targeting mail carriers are on the rise in Metro Detroit - and postal workers downtown held a rally calling for more protection.

Mail carriers gathered outside the Fort Street Post Office building with signs saying "Enough is Enough" and "Protect Our Letter Carriers."

According to the national union representative Sally Laemmel, incidents have been happening almost weekly, and that there is something that the public can do.

"They can be the eyes and ears," she said. "You usually know when your mail is coming, you usually see your letter carrier's vehicle, you usually know where they park. Be observant of what is going on around us. If you see something that looks totally out of the ordinary, pick up the phone and call 911."

Recent incidents spurring this call to action locally:

Two mail carriers who spoke at the rally Monday shared stories of having guns held to their heads as they went to a lock box to get the mail.

Mail carriers at the protest said there are things right now at the national level - laws to strengthen punishments to deter criminals from targeting postal workers.

They hope to have new laws passed within the year and are asking the public to be vigilant as well as call your legislators so they can feel safe while doing their job.