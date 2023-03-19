70-year-old veteran loses everything in Sterling Heights mobile home fire

A Sterling Heights veteran is struggling after losing everything in a mobile home fire.

70-year-old James Olenjack was out grocery shopping when the fire broke out at his home on 18 Mile and Mound in Sterling Heights.

"It was gone, everything was gone down to the ground, and I lost everything," said James. "I couldn’t look. My whole life was in there."

It’s been a week now, and the Vietnam veteran is still staying in a nearby motel the Red Cross made available for him.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help James with a fresh start. He plans to move to an apartment complex out of state with his son.

"When I get there, I’ll have an empty apartment, so that’s what the GoFundMe is for— bed, chairs, table, stuff like that."

You can donate to his GoFundMe by clicking HERE.

