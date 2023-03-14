Victim dies after being pulled from fiery crash on Eight Mile in Southfield

Despite efforts of bystanders and Southfield police to save a victim from a fiery crash over the weekend, one person died.

Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren will provide an update at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. FOX 2 plans to stream it live above.

An SUV was in flames after two vehicles collided on Eight Mile near Northland around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Mister Jackson was on his way home when he saw the fire and rushed to help.

"All I could do was maybe go run, and get a fire extinguisher," he said. "So I went to the quickest gas station I could find and when I got to the gas station I asked the owner could I see the fire extinguisher. I got that, and I shot back across the street to where it was at, and I started putting it out."

Jackson, and others, including a Southfield police officer, worked to rescue the occupants. As Jackson sprayed the vehicle with a fire extinguisher, an officer pulled a male from the SUV. He died the next day.