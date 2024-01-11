Victim's father: Detroit woman killed amid family feud

A feud between family members resulted in the killing of a 22-year-old Detroit woman, according to the victim's father.

"She died right here on this sidewalk, Dec. 28th," Claude Joseph said, standing at the scene of the crime less than a month later.

His daughter, Jackquline Joseph, was fatally shot in the chest around 5:30 p.m. that day, police confirmed.

Claude says he believes a family member is responsible for her death.

Jackquline and her sister were allegedly called over, by the family member, to a residence on the 8100 block of Indiana Ave. over a longstanding dispute.

"This was an ongoing Facebook beef," Claude added. "Arguing, back and forth."

The argument quickly escalated.

"My daughter Jackquline was videoing the incident," Claude said. "As soon as Jackquline stepped forward (the family member) shot Jackquline in her chest."

According to Detroit police, two people were detained – of those two, a woman was arrested. Police also recovered at least one gun after a warrant package was submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office a day after the shooting.

"It’s devastating," Claude said. "It's affected everybody greatly for the rest of our lives. For eternity and a day."

Jackquline Joseph with her father, Claude Joseph. (Provided by Claude Joseph)

"We lost faith in the justice system thus far here," the father added.

Claude is asking anyone with information to come forward.

"If it was your child, what would you do in this situation?" he said. "We're trying to gather any and all evidence and information. Justice for my baby Jackie."

Anyone with details can call 1-800-SPEAK-UP.